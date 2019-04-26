Sri Lanka on edge as shooting erupts during police raid linked to Easter bombings

A shooting erupted on Friday (26 April) between security forces and a group of men in eastern Sri Lanka during a police raid linked to the Easter Sunday attack, a military spokesman said.

EFE news agency reported that the shooting and explosions that rocked the area around the same time on Friday left at least three dead and three wounded.

The raid took place in the town of Ampara Sainthamaruthu near Batticaloa. The military spokesman said there was an explosion in the area and when soldiers went to investigate they were fired upon.

The incident illustrates the tension that has gripped the country since the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 253 people.

Police seize explosives and ISIS flag

In a separate raid conducted in the eastern town of Sammanthurai, police said they seized explosives and an ISIS flag in the house of one of the attackers.

It is also believed to be the house where the ISIS video claiming responsibility for the attack was shot.

The video released on Tuesday showed eight men, all but one with their faces covered, standing under a black Islamic State flag and declaring their loyalty to its leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Authorities say mastermind is dead

The man whose face could be seen in the video has been identified as Mohamed Zahran, a preacher from the east of Sri Lanka known for his militant views and Facebook posts who officials believe was the mastermind of the attack.

On Friday morning, the President said Zahran was killed in Shangri-La hotel attack on Sunday.

Police have detained at least 76 people, including foreigners from Syria and Egypt, in their investigations so far.

President Maithripala said information uncovered so far suggested there were 140 people in Sri Lanka involved in Islamic State activities.

"Police are looking to arrest them," Sirisena said.

Fears of new attacks

Nearly 10,000 soldiers were deployed across the Indian Ocean island state to carry out searches and provide security for religious centres, the military said on Friday.

Muslims in Sri Lanka were urged to pray at home after the State Intelligence Services warned of possible car bomb attacks, amid fears of retaliatory violence.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka urged its citizens to avoid places of worship over the weekend after authorities reported there could be more attacks targeting religious centres.