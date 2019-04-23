European elections 2019: what has happened in the EU during the current parliament?

With the EU elections just around the corner, our team in Brussels have picked some of the most important issues faced by the current European Parliament

1) Brexit referendum

In a tight referendum vote, the United Kingdom votes to leave the European Union.

2) Eurozone debt crisis

Alexis Tsipras challenges austerity policies imposed on his country, threatening to destabilise Europe's monetary system

3) Migrant crisis

Around a million immigrants crossed the Mediterranean to seek refuge in the EU in 2015.

4) Islamic State-inspired terrorism

Charlie Hebdo and the Bataclan in Paris, transport hubs in Brussels and Christmas markets were among dozens of targets.

5) Digital data crisis

Abuses of consumer trust at Facebook expose wider issues within the industry, to which the EU responds with the GDPR regulations

6) Yellow vest protests

French civilians take to the streets to protest tax increases and President Emmanuel Macron but the movement attracts support throughout Europe as part of discontentment with perceived stagnating living standards

7) Volkswagen emissions scandal

Car manufacturer Volkswagen is caught configuring its vehicles to deceive quality inspectors.

8) Climate activism

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg leads global youth climate protests.