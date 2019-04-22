EU Elections: Lord Buckethead stands against Nigel Farage

The intergalactic British space lord — most commonly known as Lord Buckethead — announced to his 144,000 followers that he's running against Nigel Farage in the EU Parliamentary elections on May 23-26. A supporter of Lord Buckethead set up a gofundme page where he has already exceeded his £10,000 goal.

The page was set up to cover the cost of the deposit that is required to stand in the elections. The gofundme creator, Tristan Palmer, explained that "Enough is enough" with Brexit and like many others, has decided to side with "His Bucketness."

All Lord Buckethead needed to enter the elections was £5,000 and he's raised £16,036, so it's safe to say that he's met his target. Palmer ended the page description with this comment:

"Just think. Brexit could be over. Nigel Farage could be vanquished. After all, he was already beaten by a man dressed as a dolphin when he stood to become an MP. Let us not forget that. Spread our message far and wide and, NO JOKE, WE COULD WIN!

No Farage! All Hail Lord Buckethead!"

Lord Buckethead's political background

The character turned independent politician was introduced in 1987, representing the 'Gremloids' (his political party). The satirical political candidate is based on the Hyperspace character from the 1984 cult sci-fi comedy by Todd Durham.

The masked politician was portrayed by Mike Lee in 1987 and in 1992 when he ran against Margaret Thatcher in Finchley and John Major in 1992 for Huntingdon.

Outside of his political career, he has appeared at the famed Glastonbury Festival in 2017 and released his own Christmas song called "A Bucketful of Happiness."

His Political Manifesto

"Strong, not entirely stable, leadership," is his motto, which pokes fun at Theresa May's Conservative 'Strong and Stable' slogan. The Lord published the manifesto on his webpage explaining what he stands for. Below are the key things:

1. The abolition of the Lords (except me).

2. Full facial coverings to be kept legal, especially bucket-related headgear.

3. No third runway to be built at Heathrow: where we're going we don't need runways.

4. Ceefax to be brought back immediately, with The Oracle and other Teletext services to be rolled out by the next Parliament.

5. Regeneration of Nicholson's Shopping Centre, Maidenhead.

6. Buckethead on Brexit: a referendum should be held about whether there should be a second referendum.

7. Nuclear weapons: A firm public commitment to build the £100bn renewal of the Trident weapons system, followed by an equally firm private commitment not to build it. They're secret submarines, no one will ever know. It's a win-win.

8. Nationalisation of Adele: in order to maximise the efficient use of UK resources, the time is right for great British assets to be brought into public ownership for the common good. This is to be achieved through capital spending.

9. A moratorium until 2022 on whether Birmingham should be converted into a starbase.

10. Legalisation of the hunting of fox-hunters.

11. New voting age limit of 16 to be introduced a new voting age limit of 80 to be introduced too.

12. Katie Hopkins to be banished to the Phantom Zone.

13. Stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia. Start buying lasers from Lord Buckethead.

14. Prospective MPs to live in the seat they wish to represent for at least five years before an election, to improve local representation in Parliament.

15. Free bikes for everyone, to help combat obesity, traffic congestion and bike theft.