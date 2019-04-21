Watch: Greta Thunberg makes powerful climate change speech in London

Sweden's 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg urged hundreds of climate-change protesters in London to never give up their plight to save the planet.

The teenager told a cheering crowd at Marble Arch on Sunday “we are the ones making a difference - we the people in Extinction Rebellion and the children’s School Strike for the Climate - we are the ones making a difference.”

“And we will never stop fighting, we will never stop fighting for this planet, for ourselves, our futures and for the futures of our children and grandchildren,” she added.

More than 800 climate change protesters have been arrested for causing disruption in central London since last Monday.

Police said the number of arrests in connection with the protests rose to 831 on Sunday, and 40 people had been charged with offences such as obstructing a highway and obstructing the police.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Saturday that the protests had caused “miserable disruption” and that there were now 1,500 police officers on the streets.

Thunberg inspired children to follow in her footsteps and take action against global warming when she took a stand in front of Stockholm’s Parliament House last August with her “school strike for climate” sign.