BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Watch: Greta Thunberg makes powerful climate change speech in London

 Comments
By Euronews 
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaking to crowds in London
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaking to crowds in London -
Copyright
Reuters
Text size Aa Aa

Sweden's 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg urged hundreds of climate-change protesters in London to never give up their plight to save the planet.

The teenager told a cheering crowd at Marble Arch on Sunday “we are the ones making a difference - we the people in Extinction Rebellion and the children’s School Strike for the Climate - we are the ones making a difference.”

“And we will never stop fighting, we will never stop fighting for this planet, for ourselves, our futures and for the futures of our children and grandchildren,” she added.

More than 800 climate change protesters have been arrested for causing disruption in central London since last Monday.

Police said the number of arrests in connection with the protests rose to 831 on Sunday, and 40 people had been charged with offences such as obstructing a highway and obstructing the police.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Saturday that the protests had caused “miserable disruption” and that there were now 1,500 police officers on the streets.

Thunberg inspired children to follow in her footsteps and take action against global warming when she took a stand in front of Stockholm’s Parliament House last August with her “school strike for climate” sign.