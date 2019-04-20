Good Friday: Pope Francis leads prayers for migrants and human trafficking victims

Christians across the world have been celebrating Good Friday.

Pope Francis led the traditional Via Crucis, or the Way of the Cross, service at Rome's Colosseum, attended by thousands of people holding candles.

The prayers were dedicated to victims of human trafficking and migrants as the Pontiff denounced leaders who exploit their plight for political gain.

He also alluded to the scandal of child sexual abuse by clergy, decrying what he called "the cross of the little ones wounded in their innocence and purity."

Good Friday prayers in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince

In Haiti, thousands of worshippers participated in prayers at a service in the country's capital Port-au-Prince. The city's Catholic bishop, David Ducange Sylvain, presided over the ceremony, praying for change that he said the country badly needed.

Good Friday sand sculpure in Bolivia

Around 250 Bolivians and Peruvians took to the sand to sculpt a representation of the Passion of Christ. The artists crafted large sand sculptures of Jesus Christ on the cross and the resurrection at a site just outside the Bolivian city of Oruro, which is also famous for its carnival celebrations.