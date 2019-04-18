Read Trump's written responses in the Mueller report

Included in special counsel Robert Mueller's report released Thursday are written answers from President Donald Trump to several questions that arose during the investigation.

He was asked about the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between top campaign aides, including his son Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer who had promised negative information on Hillary Clinton; about Russian hacking efforts and the WikiLeaks' release of emails from people inside the Clinton campaign; about a proposed project by the Trump Organization to build a Trump Tower in Moscow; and about contacts with Russia during the campaign and the presidential transition.

His written answers were released publicly Thursday in Appendix C of Mueller's report. His responses contained no redactions.

Mueller writes in the report that while he viewed Trump's answers to be "inadequate," he felt the "costs of potentially lengthy constitutional litigation" to compel Trump to testify would cause a "delay in finishing our investigation."

Read Trump's written responses here:

Read a PDFof Trump's written responses on your mobile device here.