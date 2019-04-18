Latvian prime minister discusses growing concerns in the EU

Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš sat down with Raw Politics host Tess Arcilla on Wednesday to discuss some growing concerns within the European Union.

The Latvian leader travelled to Strasbourg this week to meet with MEPs. In a speech given on Wednesday, Kariņš said "all is not well in the EU".

Kariņš explained that the EU has experienced one crisis after another, from the 2008 economic downturn to the migrant crisis.

"I think the result of all three of these things is cumulatively has led to a political crisis," Kariņš said to Euronews.

"Many people are just not happy."

Kariņš also included in his speech to MEPs that the EU should "not fight populism". The statement comes in light of a rise in right-wing populism in European politics.

"Populism works only because there's underlying unease," Kariņš, a former MEP, said.

"So what I'm saying is don't fight the people, fight the underlying cause, engage the citizens that are unhappy."