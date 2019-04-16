More than 200 arrests as climate activists occupy London landmarks

Police in London have arrested more than 200 people as climate protesters brought parts of the UK capital to a standstill for a second day running.

Led by the British climate group Extinction Rebellion, large crowds gathered in areas including Oxford Street, Marble Arch and Waterloo Bridge, in an attempt to force the government to act on climate change.

Protesters occupied Waterloo Bridge for a second day REUTERS

Extinction Rebellion generated headlines earlier this month when protesters stripped off in the House of Commons public gallery, putting their backsides against the glass and prompting outrage from some MPs.

Read more: Climate activists disrupt Parliament to promote 'naked truth'

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday evening that more than 200 people had been arrested over the two days of disruption.

In a statement the police warned they "expect demonstrations to continue throughout the coming weeks", adding there are significant resources in place to deal with incidents.

On its website, Extinction Rebellion warned it will "nonviolently disrupt Tube services" on Wednesday April 17, as it continues the demonstrations.

On Tuesday large crowds of protesters continued to chant "Extinction Rebellion" and cheer as the arrests took place.

Many children are taking part in the climate protest REUTERS

The group is demanding the government declare a climate and ecological emergency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.

On Monday tents littered the roads at Oxford Circus with some activists huddled beneath a pink boat with the words “Tell the Truth” across its side. One placard read: “Rebel for Life”.

Police said five of those arrested had been detained after the Shell building near the River Thames was targeted.

Two protesters scaled up scaffolding writing ‘Shell Knows!’ in red paint on the front of the building and three protesters glued their hands to the revolving doors at the entrance.

Receive our newsletter direct to your smartphone