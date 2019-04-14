Tiger Woods wins Masters in first major victory in 11 years

Tiger Woods completed one of sport's great all-time comebacks to end an 11-year major title drought at the Masters on Sunday by claiming a fifth Green Jacket.

It marks his 15th major title and his first since 2008.

Woods, who began the final round two shots back of overnight leader Francesco Molinari, carded a two-under-par 70 to finish one shot ahead of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Not since the 2008 U.S. Open had Woods hoisted a major trophy while the last of his four Augusta titles came in 2005, his fifth Green Jacket leaving him one short of another Nicklaus record.

The victory also marked the first time Woods had reached the winner's circle at major without leading after 54 holes. Overnight leader Francesco Molinari title charge collapsed with two double bogeys.