Four EU states agree to take in 64 rescued migrants stranded at sea

Malta has struck a deal with Germany, France, Portugal and Luxembourg for them to accept 64 migrants who were rescued at sea ten days ago.

They've been stranded at sea since being rescued off Libya by a ship run by the German charity Sea Eye. The vessel, the Alan Kurdi, has not been allowed to dock in Malta.

Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat said that as the EU's smallest state it couldn't shoulder the burden alone.

The ship had earlier tried to dock on the Italian island of Lampedusa but Italy's far-right Interior Minister turned them away, as he has done repeatedly in the past. Matteo Salvini said Germany should accept them instead.

The authorities on Lampedusa had allowed two children and their mothers in need of urgent medical assistance to come ashore.

But they refused after being told their husbands were not allowed to accompany them.

The migrants and the 17 crew members are now sleeping in a room designed for only 20 people.

The Alan Kurdi is named after the three-year-old Syrian boy who died trying to reach the EU.

Photos of his body washed up on a beach in Turkey near to Greece shocked millions around the world in 2015.

Libya's conflict traps migrants

On Friday the head of the U.N. refugee agency said about 1,500 refugees and migrants are trapped in detention centres by the Libyan conflict and the risks to their lives are growing by the hour.

"These are people in the most vulnerable and dangerous of circumstances," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement, calling for them to be evacuated. "They must be urgently brought to safety. Simply put, this is a matter of life or death."

One of the Nigerian migrants on board said he was treated horrifically whilst in Libya and was sold as a slave twice.