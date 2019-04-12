Man sets himself on fire outside White House, US Secret Service says

The US Secret Service apprehended a man who set himself on fire Friday afternoon outside the White House, the agency said.

"A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave outside the North Fence Line," the service said in a tweet Friday.

President Donald Trump was at the White House meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police Executive Board at 3:15 p.m. in the Cabinet Room, about the time when the agency first reported an incident, according to his public schedule.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Secret Service agents cleared the North Lawn of the White House in response to the incident and asked that press stay inside the West Wing.

The agency said it closed the area down to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. There was no mention as to the man's possible motive.