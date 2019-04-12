Julian Assange extradition could take "months or years"

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested in London, after 7 years of political asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy.

Assange entered the embassy following sexual assault allegations in Sweden, fearing that once he was in court, he would be extradited to the US to face further charges. On Thursday, Ecuador removed the protection of political asylum, after the UK assured them that they would not put Assange in a position where he would face the death penalty or torture.

Now that Assange has been remanded in custody in the UK, the US have brought federal conspiracy charges against him, putting the UK in the position of having to honour their extradition treaty.

Human Rights lawyer, Shoib M Khan says it is likely Assange will end up in the States, but it could take months or years to reach that stage. Given the extradition treaty between the UK and US, it is likely the UK will have to honour it. The Swedish prosecutor is now under pressure to reopen the sexual assault case against Assange which it was forced to drop in 2017. Should this happen, two competing extradition treaties will be invoked, both of which the UK will have to honour.

Speaking in a press conference yesterday, Assange’s lawyer Jen Robinson said that the arrest set a "dangerous precedent" for those "publishing truthful information about the United States".

Human Rights Lawyer Shoib M Khan agrees with this assessment:

“Even though the charges that have been charged against him from the US seem to be the lighter ones of trying to hack a computer, it was previously thought that maybe the US would try and bring the strongest charge they could, maybe espionage or something similar which they haven’t done."