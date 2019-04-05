WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be expelled 'within hours or days'

Julian Assange is to be expelled from Ecuador’s London embassy within hours or days, according to a “high level” source quoted by WikiLeaks.

In a tweet sent on Thursday, WikiLeaks claims the Ecuadoarian state has an agreement with the UK for his arrest.

Assange has been living inside the London-based embassy since 2012 seeking refuge after a British judge ruled that he should be extradited to Sweden for sexual assault allegations.

Sweden dropped the case in 2017 but Mr Assange remains in the embassy following accusations of espionage.

He fears being extradited to the US to face charges over the WikiLeaks website's release of sensitive US government files.

The US wants Assange after Wikileaks hacked documents on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

In 2010, Wikileaks released footage from the Iraq war reportedly showing footage of soldiers shooting civilians. In the same year, the UK was on the verge of extraditing Assange.

Back in 1995, Assange was let off with a fine and escaped prison for hacking attempts in Australia.

He set up Wikileaks in 1996, protecting anonymous sources with highly encrypted devices.

Ecuador last year posed new rules for Assange's behaviour while in the embassy, which required him to pay his medical bills and clean up after his pet cat.

He challenged the rules in local and international tribunals, arguing they violated his human rights. Both courts ruled against him.

Assange has not stepped out once from the embassy, for fear of arrest by British police.