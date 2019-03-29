Barr: Redacted Mueller report will be released by 'mid-April, if not sooner'

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian election interference will be released to Congress, with some redactions by mid-April and possibly sooner, Attorney General William Barr said in a letter Friday.

In a letter to the heads of the Senate and House Judiciary committees, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Barr wrote that Mueller's office was helping to determine what would be redacted and that the report — which Barr said was nearly 400 pages — would be released to Congress without the White House reviewing it first.

"Our progress is such that I anticipate we will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner," Barr wrote.

"Although the President would have the right to assert privilege over certain parts of the report, he has stated publicly that he intends to defer to me and, accordingly, there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review," Barr wrote.