Reaction as MEPs back controversial online copyright reforms

MEPs voted today (Tuesday, March 26) in favour of controversial copyright reforms, which critics fear will harm Europe's creative and digital economies.

It was passed by 348 votes to 274 in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

MEP Julia Reda, from the German Pirate party, warned that article 13 — one of the most controversial parts of the legislation — would be a "disaster for internet freedom" and a "disillusion for an entire generation".

Google said the EU copyright directive had been improved but that it was worried the legislation would "still lead to uncertainty" and said it would "hurt Europe's creative and digital economies".

"Article 13 could still have unintended consequences that may harm Europe's creative and digital economy," YouTube said in a press release.

