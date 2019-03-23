One of the most ethical brands in the world goes on tour

News to know: Tourism for Tomorrow Awards

The World Travel and Tourism Council has recently announced its Tourism for Tomorrow finalists, in a bit to highlight the world’s most responsible and ethical tourism businesses across a broad range of categories.

Awamaki, a Peruvian not-for-profit that connects Andean artisan weavers with global markets, has been selected as a finalist for the Social Impact Award in recognition of the work it does to help girls and women gain better education and financial independence.

Thanks to its dedication to sustainability, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba has been nominated for the Climate Action Award. In 2018 it became CarbonNeutral Certified and won a host of other awards.

Event to attend: Patagonia’s Worn Wear Tour

“As individuals, the single best thing we can do for the planet is keep our stuff in use longer and reduce our overall consumption in the process.” So is the tagline of Patagonia’s sustainability mission, Worn Wear.

As one of the most ethical brands in the world, it seems only fitting that the company would set up such an initiative that aims to celebrate the stories of our Patagonia garments, give a new lease of life to those that need it and recycle those that are beyond repair.

They’ve recently announced a tour that will see them travel across the world to repair worn-out Patagonia garments. If you’ve got a tired jacket in need of TLC, take a look at the schedule to see where and when they’ll be visiting a location near you.

Brand to watch out for: BATAKO

Eco-friendly swimwear is becoming increasingly available, helping us to save the planet whilst also buying cool swimmers for our next holiday. One such company to have on your radar is BATAKO https://www.batoko.com - a UK based eco-friendly brand creating jazzy swimwear that’s 100% recycled.

To date, they have recycled the equivalent weight of 220,000 plastic bottles. Fun, fashionable and inclusive, they currently only cater to women and babies but watch this space for men’s swimwear in the near future.

Travel Service to book: Professional Field Guide course, South Africa

If you’re looking for a new challenge, Eco Companion is now offering a year-long professional field guide course in Makuleke, South Africa that will set you up to become a safari field guide. Combining accredited environmental education with wildlife adventures, it’ll get you out in the bush with the animals on a daily basis. The first half of the course is spent learning theory and practical indigenous wilderness skills from experts and the second will put you on a safari lodge placement so you can gain real-life experience that helps preserve and protect the world’s remaining wild locations.

From £15,600 for 365 nights. For more information visit ecocompanion.com

Writer: Bianca Barratt

Header: Patagonia’s Worn Wear Tour