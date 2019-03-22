As Washington braces for Mueller report, Trump says he's in the dark, too

President Donald Trump on Friday continued to claim there was "no collusion" between his 2106 presidential campaign and Russia as Washington braces for special counsel Robert Mueller's highly anticipated report.

"I have no idea about [the] Mueller report," Trump told reporters outside the White House before he departed for a meeting with foreign leaders at his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "We're going to see what happens, it's going to be very interesting...there was no collusion, there was no obstruction — everybody knows it. It's all a big hoax."

He added that Attorney General William Barr "will ultimately make a decision" about the report's release.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters he doesn't understand why Mueller is writing a report, but that he wants the general public to see it anyway.

As his investigation reaches the nearly two-year mark, the special counsel has secured convictions of top Trump officials like campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. However, Mueller has yet to make a direct allegation of collusion.