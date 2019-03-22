Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now has her own beer — and the name is fierce

Cheers to pioneering women! Cheers to America! And cheers to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — aka Notorious RBG!

In fact, let's cheers with Ginsburg — at least that's what Boston-based brewer Samuel Adams is doing.

Ginsburg, 86, is a beacon of women's empowerment and a superhero to many. An iconic trailblazer, she was appointed to the Supreme Court during the Clinton Administration in 1993, becoming just the second woman to sit on the highest court in the U.S.

One of Ginsburg's most iconic statements came in reply to the question, "When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?"

Ginsburg famously replied that "there will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine."

In honour of Ginsburg, Sam Adams crafted a limited-edition Belgian Brut IPA on National Women's Day, March 8.

It's called: "When There Are Nine."

When There Are Nine is a special tap beer brewed by Samuel Adams in honor of The Pink Boots Society and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bade Ginsburg. Samuel Adams

"We wanted to name it 'Brut Bader Ginsburg' but our legal team, uh, dissented," the brewery wrote in its event description for the beer's official launch in its Boston tap room on March 29.

Every year, Samuel Adams hosts an event to benefit The Pink Boots Society (an organization that works to advance and support women in the beer industry), hence the idea to bottle up a brew with an RBG theme.

The March 29 benefit is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A $20 ticket gets patrons a free pint of When There Are Nine, some light fare, a donation to both The Pink Boots Society and the American Civil Liberties Union's Women's Right Project, which Ginsburg co-founded in 1972.

Never falling short of providing America with a fiercely intelligent role model, Ginsburg has become a star on the silver screen and on TV. A documentary about her life called "RBG" was a box office hit in May 2018. And, earlier this month, the character Kate on NBC's hit show "This Is Us" gave a Ginsburg doll to her newborn son.

While any parent who has given their kid an RBG action figure may be champing at the bit to pick up a six-pack of When There Are Nine, a Samuel Adams spokesperson told TODAY Food that only 20 kegs were produced. The hoppy beer will be on tap at the company's Boston brewery for about a week after the launch event — or at least until When There Are Nine becomes When There Are None.