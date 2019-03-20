Watch back: May asks EU for Brexit extension until June 30

British Prime Minister Theresa May just told the House of Commons on that she had written to President of the European Council asking for an extension to Article 50 until June 30.

But an EU document on Brexit, seen by the news agency Reuters, has cast doubt on the new deadline.

It says EU leaders either want a short extension until before May 23, which would not require the UK to take part in European Parliament elections, or a significantly longer extension until at least the end of 2019.

On the subject of the European elections in May, the PM said: "I not believe such elections will be in anyone's interest."

May said she was opposed to a long extension because it would mean taking part in the European elections and this would only result in "hours and days of this house contemplating its navel on Europe and failing to address the issues that matter to its constituents."

As it stands, the current Brexit deadline is only nine days away.

MPs push for indicative votes on Brexit deal

Several lawmakers petitioned May for a series of indicative votes on alternatives to her Brexit plan, with Yvette Cooper accusing the prime minister of asking MPs to agree to the same plan that has "been roundly defeated twice".

She said added: "What she (the prime minister) is doing is deeply dangerous."

The indicative votes would give MPs the opportunity to set out their views on various different Brexit scenarios to draft a way forward.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband adding it was " blindingly obvious" MPs should now participate in "a series of indicative votes so it can express what it is for, not just what it is against".

May replied that alternative Brexit proposals have been rejected by the house and that the "one thing MPs have agreed to" is to leave with a deal.

MPs take aim at May

The tension at this week's PMQs was tangible: in the opening moments, commenting on May's decision to ask for a short delay, one lawmaker quoted Tony Blair when he denounced then-Prime Minister John Major as: "Weak, weak, weak!"

Later in the session, Peter Bone warned the leader: "History will judge you on this moment."

Miliband labelled the prime minister the "roadblock" to the Commons reaching a majority on Brexit.