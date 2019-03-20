British PM May to request short Brexit delay in letter to EU

British Prime minister Theresa May will ask the European Union for a short Brexit delay, a British government source confirmed to Euronews on Wednesday.

"There is a case for giving parliament a bit more time to agree a way forward", the source said.

The British PM is expected to send a letter to the EU on Wednesday to request the extension to Article 50, which she triggered on 29 March 2017 and gave the UK two years to negotiate its EU exit. The planned Brexit date, on 29 March 2019, is just 9 days away.

The length of the delay May will be asking for is unclear.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the German radio station DLF on Wednesday morning that he believed the EU might need another summit, in addition to the one planned this week, to agree on a possible extension.

The British parliament has twice voted down the exit deal Theresa May agreed with the EU in November, but May hopes to it to another vote, possibly as early as next week.

She has warned that if parliament does not ratify her deal, she would ask to delay beyond June 30, a step that Brexit's advocates fear would endanger the entire divorce.