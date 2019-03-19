Facebook to launch new ad portal for housing, employment and credit ads

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it has reached a settlement with civil rights organizations and labor groups that had accused the company of enabling discrimination in housing, employment and credit advertising.

As part of the settlement, the company will introduce changes to its ad platform that prevent advertisers for housing, employment or credit from discriminating based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability and several other factors covered by federal, state, and local civil rights laws.

This will include the creation of a separate advertising portal for housing, employment and credit ads across the Facebook platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

"Housing, employment, and credit ads are crucial to helping people buy new homes, start great careers, and gain access to credit," Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a memo. "They should never be used to exclude or harm people. Getting this right is deeply important to me and all of us at Facebook because inclusivity is a core value for our company."

The National Fair Housing Alliance, Communications Workers of America and individuals represented by the American Civil Liberties Union were among those who had brought lawsuits against Facebook over the last three years alleging discrimination.