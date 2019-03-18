Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc across Southeast Africa

A devastating cyclone has hit Southeast Africa, claiming lives in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

While varying government figures currently put the death toll at around 200 people in the three countries, Mozambique President Filip Nyusi warned the death toll in his country alone could rise to more than 1,000.

Speaking to state broadcaster Radio Mocambique on Monday, the president said that the number of people confirmed dead stood at 84 and the scale of the disaster was "huge".

Nyusi said he witnessed bodies floating in rivers while flying over the central port city of Beira and the rural Manica and Sofala provinces.

A spokesman for the Red Cross told Euronews that they expected the death toll to categorically rise in Mozambique and that difficulty in accessing areas have hindered rescue efforts.

Cyclone Idai first hit the Mozambican city Beira on Thursday, March 15, with high-winds measuring up to 177 km/h, but first responders were only able to reach the port city until Sunday.

Up to 90% of Beira, Mozambique's fourth largest city, was reportedly destroyed.

The Red Cross called the cyclone "massive and horrifying" as whole surrounding villages disappeared.

The NGO told Euronews that first aid workers left the capital Maputo by car due to airport closure in Beira, however, the team could not access the city because of road closures from a dam break, which caused waters of the Pungue and Buzi rivers to overflow. The team was forced to travel via helicopter to Biera to bring aid supplies to the city of nearly a half million people.

"Almost everything has been affected by the calamity," Alberto Mondlane, the governor of Sofala province, which includes Beira, said on Sunday.

The Red Cross said whole villages disappeared but that the Beira airport is up and running again allowing for aid to be distributed.

The Red Cross said their recovery efforts were going as “fast as humanly possible” and that the world should know this is a major crisis that will take a long time to recover from.

More than 1.5 million people are expected to have been affected so far in the three countries, with that number expected to rise.

Zimbabwe's Chimanimani district has been cut off from the rest of the country by torrential rains and intense winds have swept away roads, homes, and bridges and cut out power and communication lines.

According to Reuters, Zimbabwean rescuers were struggling to reach people in Chimanimani, many of whom have been sleeping in the mountains since Friday, March 15, after their homes were flattened by rock falls and mudslides or washed away by torrential rains.

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa both returned from foreign trips to attend to the emergencies caused by the storm.