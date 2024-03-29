Video. WATCH: Aftermath of deadly cyclone Gamane in Madagascar

Severe flooding partly submerged entire villages, which displaced or affected some 47,000 people and set off landslides that injured three people, the National Office for Disaster Management said.

In the Diana and Sava regions in the north, bridges and roads were washed away and houses and rice fields were submerged. Residents paddled around their villages in canoes looking to help others trapped in their homes as the water level nearly reached the roofs of some buildings.

Madagascar has been hit by at least 10 strong tropical cyclones since the start of 2022 and is facing a hunger crisis in parts of the island, due to the impact of extreme weather, according to the World Food Programme.