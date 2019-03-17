Chicago river turns green for St Patrick's Day

In an annual tradition dating back to 1962, the Chicago River was dyed a bright green on Saturday to kick off the city's annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

A St. Patrick's Day parade followed the dyeing of the river and hundreds of thousands of spectators turned out for the yearly event

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took part in the city's parade.

Leo Varadkar's St Patrick's Day message to Irish diaspora in US

He was in the US as part of his annual St Patrick's Day tour. He used the visit to deliver an anti-discrimination speech at a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, who has a history of anti-gay policies.