Hungarian government uses couple from 'unfaithful boyfriend meme' in billboard campaign

Hungary’s government has seemingly scored an own goal in its bid to promote family values.

It commissioned billboards to show off its "family protection action plan", which includes incentives for Hungarian families to have more children.

But there is amusement in Hungary about the choice of picture.

The couple used in the image also appears in a picture that has become the source of countless online memes and hints at infidelity.

It shows a couple together with the boyfriend looking suggestively at a woman passing in the opposite direction.

Both images are available to buy on the Shutterstock website, which is a source of generic pictures for various occasions.

Hungary PM Viktor Orban promised earlier this year that women having more than four children would be exempt for life from paying income tax.