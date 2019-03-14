Czech zoo hopes albino wallaby will become star attraction

Staff at Decin Zoo in the Czech Republic were devastated when their best-known resident Sigfried the grizzly bear died last year.

Now they hope a baby wallaby's striking white fur and red eyes will be the star attraction and draw visitors.

Zoo spokeswoman Alena Houskova said the arrival of the wallaby has already delighted staff members as it is the first albino wallaby the zoo has had in its history.

She added the joey's mother is believed to be carrying two other babies.

Wallabies can have three joeys at a time, each at different stages of development, as they have the ability to suspend pregnancies and wait until their first baby has left their pouch.