Brazil school shooting: Eight dead, including six children

At least eight people, including six children and two school officials were killed at a shooting at a school in Brazil on Wednesday.

São Paulo police said two young men wearing masks entered the Raul Brasil elementary school at 9.30 am local time and fired weapons while the children were on their snack break. The pair then shot and killed themselves.

At least 17 other people, mostly children, were also shot and taken to hospitals, police said in a written statement. Some of them are in a critical condition.

The school, located 50km from São Paulo has around 1,000 primary and secondary students, aged between 11 and 15.

Another shooting that took place about 500 metres from the school happened before the killings, but it was not yet clear if the two incidents were linked.

Despite Brazil being one of the world's most violent countries, school shootings are rare. Gun laws are strict in Brazil, but it is not difficult to purchase a weapon illegally.