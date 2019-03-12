Raw Politics in full: Theresa May braces for crucial Brexit vote

Down to the wire

UK Prime Minister Theresa May made a last-minute trip to Strasbourg on Monday night where she negotiated legally binding changes to the Brexit agreement that will be voted on by British MPs tonight.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and May promised to find an alternative solution to the highly controversial backstop agreement by 2020 if the deal passes through Parliament.

Read the fine print

Despite the newly negotiated terms, UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said the “legal risk remains unchanged” over the UK's ability to exit the backstop agreement. The statement came as a major blow to May, who was hoping to appease members of her own party who fear the agreement will permanently trap the UK in a customs union with the EU.

Cox added that the House needs to make a "political judgement" on the agreement.

'No third chances'

Juncker on Monday night said there will be “no third chance” for a Brexit deal if MPs vote the current version down on Tuesday.

If the deal does not pass, MPs will vote Wednesday on whether the UK will leave the EU without a deal in place. In the event that this vote also fails, a third vote will be held on Thursday that will determine if the UK would be open to extending negotiations past the March 29 deadline.

Forecasting May

What could tonight mean for the future of the UK prime minister? Our panel discusses what might be in store for May.