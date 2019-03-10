BREAKING NEWS

32 injured after turbulence en route to New York

By Dennis Romero and Michelle Acevedo with NBC News U.S. News
Injured passengers are taken to hospital in New York
NEW YORK - Thirty-two people were treated for minor injuries after encountering turbulence Saturday on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York, authorities said.

New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella said the travelers had been treated at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The injuries were mostly bumps and bruises, officials said.

Turkish Airlines flight 001 experienced severe turbulence as it made its final approach to JFK with 326 passengers and 21 crew members on board, NBC News affiliate WNBC in New York reported.

The plane landed at 5:35 p.m. and stopped at Terminal 1.