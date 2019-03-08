Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, has filed a lawsuit in New York City against his one-time boss's real estate business over unpaid legal bills.

In a civil complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Cohen accused the Trump Organization of breaking a promise made in July 2017 to pay his legal bills while he was still employed by Trump.

Last week, Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee and accused the president of a slew of misdeeds, including a hush-money payoff to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen has already been sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress. He is scheduled to begin his sentence on May 6.