Meet the Iranian 7-year-old who found internet fame completing the Mo Sala challenge

Mohammad Taha Pourhosseini is not your average football-mad seven-year-old.

The Iranian recently found internet fame expertly completing the skills-related challenge made famous by his idol, Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, in a soft drink advertisement.

One of the moves in the challenge involves volleying a football through a tyre from several metres away.

Video of Mohammad deftly performing trick shots quickly became a viral sensation.

What inspired the child to give it a shot? "I watch all of his (Salah's) matches and I follow all of his challenges," he explained.

First, his brother coached him but now Mohammad goes to a football club to train.

Sat in his Liverpool shirt, the boy explained his one wish: "I hope I can meet you (Salah) to tell you that you're the best player in the world."