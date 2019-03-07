Your Call in full: offensive parades, gender quotas and daylight savings politics

Hosts Tesa Arcilla and Shona Murray were joined by Austrian MEP Thomas Waitz (Greens/EFA) and Dharmendra Kanani, director of insights at Friends of Europe, on Wednesday evening for the latest episode of Your Call. The call-in show sees viewers from across Europe phone and Skype in to have their say on the issues directly affecting them at home.

Here's what our viewers and panellists discussed on Wednesday evening:

Should racial stereotypes be banned?

The European Commission called a controversial Belgian Carnival parade "unthinkable" after the Aalst carnival featured offensive Jewish stereotypes.

The float was slammed as anti-Semitic at a time of rising anti-Jewish attacks across the continent.

The group behind the float said it didn't intend to be offensive and that the carnival is simply a festival of caricature. So we wanted to know: should racial stereotypes be banned in public?

Does Europe need gender quotas for top jobs?

Two days ahead of International Women's Day, gender balance is hot on the lips of politicians in Brussels. The Greens have called for all-male candidate lists to be banned from top EU posts. So we asked viewers: Does Europe need gender quotas for top jobs?

Daylight savings

Time's up for daylight savings time — at least in the EU. MEPs have voted to end the mandatory bi-annual change in 2021. Instead, individual countries will have to decide which time — either winter or summer — they stay on all year.

But this approach could create a time zone chaos. So we wanted to know: Should politicians be in control of Europe's time?