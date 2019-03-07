Raw Politics in Full: Parade politics, Spain's Vox, Estonia's likely PM

Parade politics

A float featuring giant caricatures of Orthodox Jews sitting on piles of money paraded through the streets of Aalst, Belgium, last weekend, drawing widespread condemnation.

Jewish groups say there's no justification for these stereotypes to be on public display under any circumstance.

The group behind the float says they didn't intend to offend anyone — and that the carnival parade is simply a festival of caricature.

But the Aalst carnival didn't stop at Jewish stereotypes. It featured people dressed up in what looked like Ku Klux Klan outfits, while others wore blackface.

Vox visit European Parliament

Spain's far-right Vox party was in the European Parliament today for an event in which they discussed Catalan separatism.

But their presence was not welcomed by many. A group of civil servants protested, angry that parliament gave Vox a platform just weeks after banning an event with former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont.

The protest comes in the midst of an election campaign in Spain, with worries about the rise of the far-right in the country for the first time since the 1970s.

Estonia's new PM?

Three days after Estonians went to the polls, coalition discussions on forming a new government began on Wednesday.

The centre-right Reform party took the most votes in the election Sunday — but not enough for an outright majority. They're now in negotiations with the runners-up, the previous ruling Centre Party.

Kaja Kallas, a former lawyer and MEP, is on track to become the next leader. And if confirmed, she would become Estonia's first female prime minister. Host Tesa Arcilla interviewed Kallas via Skype.

