Putin's limousine takes European bow - expected to go on sale in 2020

Vladimir Putin's Limousine took a turn at the Geneva Motor Show for its European debut.

The Aurus Senat L700 entered the limelight when it delivered the Russian president to his inauguration last year.

The car was designed as part of the Cortege project, implemented by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow, Russia, in 2013 to thrust Russia into the luxury market.

The interior has been focused on rear passengers, with rear seats that recline 45 degrees and are equipped with designer pillows.

There is also a built-in refrigerator with Aurus-branded crystal glasses and fold-out tables with leather trim.

The car is expected to go on sale in Europe from the end of 2020 with a price tag around €150,000.