European Car of the Year 2019: Jaguar's all-electric I-Pace model wins prestigious prize

Jaguar has today scooped the prestigious European Car of the Year award.

The British manufacturer’s first all-electric car — called the I-Pace — was crowned Europe’s best ahead of this week's Geneva International Motor Show.

It triumphed over six other finalists including the Ford Focus, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and the Peugeot 508.

Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar, said: “This is a great honour, not only because it’s an electric car.

“Why should people be surprised electric cars win awards? This is the future, you better all accept that.

“The other thing is this is the first Jaguar to win this in the number of years the award has been going.

“In my 40 years in the business, it’s certainly the most exciting car I have worked on.”

Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar, receives the Car of the Year 2019 award for the I-Pace from Frank Janssen, President of Car of the Year Jury.

The award was launched in the 1960s by a collective of car magazines from across Europe, including Italy’s Auto, the UK’s Autocar and France’s L'Automobile Magazine.

It is decided by a jury of European car journalists.

To qualify for the gong, cars must have been on sale in Europe during the previous year and sold at least 5,000 units.

Volvo’s XC40 won the award in 2018.

