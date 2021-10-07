Next year's Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled due to "industry-wide issues" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the organisers cited "continued travel restrictions" likely to affect those wanting to attend, as well as the semiconductor shortage and other issues indirectly related to COVID-19.

"Many exhibitors have indicated that the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible for them to make a firm commitment for GIMS 2022. On top of this is the negative impact that the current shortage of semiconductors has on car manufacturers. The chip crisis is likely to drag on well into next year," said the motor show's CEO, Sandro Mesquita.

The event was to have taken place in February 2022.

In an interview on Monday, Mesquita had said the event would take place in reduced form, with around 60 models on show. Organisers aim still to work on plans for an online edition next year, with virtual stands and displays.

In 2019 the show welcomed 600,000 visitors and 160 exhibitors. But two years ago, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was one of the first major events to be cancelled, as authorities battled to contain the initial spread of the coronavirus. The 2021 event was also cancelled, although the European Car of the Year award was held virtually.

"I am confident that the Geneva International Motor Show will come back stronger than ever in 2023," said Maurice Turrettini, President of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile.