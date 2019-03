Nick Kyrgios beat second seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 to win the Acapulco International in Mexico.

It's the Australian's fifth career ATP title.

The 23-year-old converted three of his break point opportunities and sealed the win on his first championship point with a massive serve that was too much for world number three Zverev to handle.

Krygios run to the final included wins over multiple grand slam winners Stan Wawrinka and Rafa Nadal.