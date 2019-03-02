Algeria protests: 50 police officers and dozens of demonstrators injured

As tens of thousands of protestors across Algeria demand their ailing president steps down, dozens of people and 50 police officers were injured.

That's according to health officials.

The demonstrations were against Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term.

A 60-year-old man died during the march, of a heart attack, according to authorities.

The Minister of Interior visited those wounded in hospital. Noureddine Bedoui said, "We are here to investigate the death of the citizen Hassen Benkhedda. May Allah’s mercy be upon him. We present our condolences to his family."

It's the largest anti-government protest for eight years. According to officials, 45 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, Bouteflika has changed his campaign manager ahead of an April election. Abdelghani Zaalane, the transport minister has replaced former premier Abdelmalek Sellal.