Election Commission in Algeria: all candidates must submit offical papers in person

Outside the Constitutional Council in Algeria, it was reported signatures supporting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's candidacy were being handed in.

But according to the Head of the Election Commission, all candidates must submit official papers in person.

Hundreds of students continued on Sunday to protest against the government, urging the President to step down.

There was heavy police presence around the Council building and ten minutes walk away, officers stopped people from leaving the college campus.

The demonstrations have been the largest turnout in eighteen years which started ten days ago.

Bouteflika suffered from a stroke in 2013 and has not addressed the protests against him.

Meanwhile, it's reported that Swiss media say Bouteflika is in Geneva receiving health checks.