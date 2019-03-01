Vietnam summit 'remarkable success' - North Korean state media reports

The failure of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump to reach a deal has lead western media to report the Vietnam summit as a failure.

But in North Korea, state media are reporting the meeting as a “remarkable success”. Newspapers and television are focusing on the constructive dialogue between the two leaders.

And as AP Bureau Chief in Pyongyang Rafael Wober told Good Morning Europe, the emphasis remains on building a new strong relationship with the United States.

“They see a way for the process to continue. From a North Korean point of view, they do see it as successful and they certainly hope for the process of continuing and another meeting between the leaders.”

America has left open the possibility of another round of talks with North Korea, without any concrete plans.

Meanwhile, North Korea has disputed US President Donald Trump’s claims that it demanded a total end to sanctions on Thursday at the summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters that they had only requested a partial lift to sanctions in exchange for a permanent end to nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

He said that the White House wasted a golden chance that “may not come again” and the North’s stance wouldn’t change even if the US offered to open talks for a third summit.

The claims made by North Korea contradict what US President Donald Trump said at a press conference after the summit was cut short on Thursday.

"It was all about the sanctions. They wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that. Sometimes you have to walk and this was one of those times,” said Trump.

Kim Jong Un is still yet to return to North Korea, as he stays on to tour Vietnam.

