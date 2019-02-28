Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu 'to be charged over corruption'

Israel's attorney general says he intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on three corruption charges, Israeli TV reported on Thursday, citing the Justice Ministry.

The actual filing of the reported charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing.

At that hearing — which will probably take place after Israel's April 9 election — Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney general not to indict him.

With the election approaching, observers say the charges can only deepen uncertainty over Netanyahu's prospects in what is expected to be a tight race.

Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing.

In the long-running investigations, he is suspected of wrongfully accepting gifts from wealthy businessmen and dispensing favours in alleged bids for positive coverage by a newspaper and a website.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party described the reported charges as "political persecution".

In a press conference, the prime minister denied the allegations and denounced "an unprecedented witch hunt intended to topple the right-wing government."

Netanyahu told reporters the indictment was an attempt to influence the election. "I don't remember when the left was ever so happy in the past", he said.