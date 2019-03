Rival protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday in response to the news that Israel's Attorney General plans to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption.

The announcement comes just weeks before Netanyahu is up for reelection to a record fifth term in Israel's April 9th national ballot.

Police separated the two groups to prevent tensions from escalating.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara are facing three corruption cases on charges of bribery and fraud and breach of trust.

The Prime Minister will have a pre-trial-hearing where his attorneys can argue for the charges to be scrapped or reduced. That process can take weeks, if not months.

Netanyahu has denied all the charges, saying he's the victim of a politically orchetstrated witch hunt by the media and the left.

He called the timing of the announcement -- in the midst of a tumultuous election campaign -- "outrageous."