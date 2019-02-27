At least 10 killed and more injured in fire at Cairo's main railway station; security official

A fire at the main train station in Egypt’s capital Cairo has caused deaths and injuries, a security source said on Wednesday.

Preliminary numbers have the death toll at 10 and double that for those injured.

Photographs on social media showed clouds of black smoke billowing from the building in central Cairo.

A witness said there was a blast when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and he had seen charred bodies on the ground.

"I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier," eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.

"Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded."

"I saw at least nine corpses lying on the ground, charred."