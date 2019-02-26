Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders meet with peace on the agenda

Leaders of the estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities met today in Cyprus to discuss plans of resuming peace talks.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the UN zone of the divided island.

The meeting comes after talks between the two sides broke down in 2017.

According to recent statements of the Cypriot government’s spokesperson, the two sides were expected to “have the chance to discuss all issues that concern them, in a bid to facilitate efforts to formulate the terms of reference of a future negotiation,”

The Greek side believes that in order to really go back to settlement talks, both sides should be willing to discuss all issues. As a spokesperson has said, ''the Cyprus problem is not only a matter of how to regulate the federal government, but is also an issue of foreign occupation which needs to end, with withdrawal of troops, ending guarantees, creating a security system that makes all Cypriots feel safe,”

Journalist Kristina Jovanovski told Euronews that the talks are important for Turkey, because an announcement of a possible oil discovery around Cyprus is expected.

“Turkey doesn’t have almost any kind of energy resources and that leads to it having to rely on Russia and Iran for gas,” she said.

“That has led to a limit of how much the Turkish President could become an independent regional leader, it has also led to issues with some of Turkey’s allies. So, Turkey now has a real motivation in increasing cooperation with the Greek side,” Jovanovski added.