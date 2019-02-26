Facebook and Instagram crack down on 'hate speech' as Tommy Robinson is removed

Facebook has removed social media pages controlled by British far-right activist Tommy Robinson for repeatedly violating its hate speech policies.

In a blog post released on Tuesday, the social network said it had taken down both Robinson's Facebook page and Instagram account for posting "material that uses dehumanizing language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims."

This is not the first time a social platform has cracked down on Robinson.

Twitter made moves to ban the former leader of the far-right English Defence League in March 2018.

Robinson still has an active YouTube account, and holds an account on Gab, a social network popular with the alt-right.

Following its announcement on Tuesday, Facebook said it was not a decision made lightly, but that Robinson's behaviour of "organised hate" had no place on its platforms.