90,000 vodka bottles allegedly headed to Pyongyang confiscated by Dutch customs

Dutch customs officials have seized 90,000 bottles of vodka believed to be destined for Pyongyang, a source from the ministry of foreign trade confirmed to Euronews.

The authorities confiscated a container with three thousand cases of vodka, that arrived at the port of Rotterdam last Thursday.

There is a suspicion that the shipment was headed to the North Korean capital but an investigation is set to look into it, said the source.

The container, which was on a freight ship belonging to Chinese shipping company Cosco Shipping, was detected by the customs computer system. The shipment had left from Russia and was en route to China.

The shipping documents showed that the vodka was destined for a Chinese company but customs had doubts about this information and believed the container was actually meant for North Korea, the Director Risk Management for the Customs Administration, Arno Kooij, told a Dutch newspaper.

On foreign minister Sigrid Kaag's command, customs officers unloaded and inspected the shipment, which was indeed full of vodka bottles.