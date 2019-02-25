See the gorgeous looks from the Oscars 2019 red carpet

By Emily Sher with TODAY Lifestyle • last updated: 25/02/2019 - 09:53

It's Hollywood's big night and while we wait to see who will be the big winners at the Academy Awards, we're be ogling the gorgeous gowns on the Oscars red carpet.

Here are some of the must-see looks of the night!

Constance Wu

Frazer Harrison

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star lit up the red carpet in this sunny yellow gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Billy Porter

Jordan Strauss

"Pose" star Billy Porter stole the show in this velvet tuxedo Christian Siriano gown. This one will be hard to top!

Ashley Graham

Frazer Harrison

The supermodel made a stunning appearance in this classic black ballgown with a mermaid shape and completed the look with diamond jewelry.

Elsie Fisher

Jordan Strauss

"Eighth Grade" star and best actress nominee Elsie Fisher, 15, went for a cool, androgynous look in a suit with a sweet barrette in her hair.

Lilliana Vazquez

Frazer Harrison

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez rocks this slinky tangerine dress with cute cutouts.