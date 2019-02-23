Northern Irish bank to move from paper to plastic bank notes

Northern Ireland is getting ready to bid goodbye to paper bank notes: from next week, the Ulster bank will put in circulation new polymer notes of £5 and £10, The Belfast Telegraph reported on Friday.

The polymer notes last 2.5 times longer than paper and are better to prevent fraud, the Ulster bank said. The new notes includes security features like a logo of Ulster bank in colour-shifting ink.

The new notes are based on the theme of 'living nature': on the £5 notes will feature images of Strangford Lough and Brent Geese, while the £10 notes will have Lough Erne, the Irish hare and Guelder rose shrubs on them.

"All the banks are making a move to polymer. We looked at it and we decided to make the investment to continue to issue our own notes," the director of Ulster bank in North Ireland, Richard Donnan, told the Belfast Telegraph. "Over time you will see the paper notes being pulled out of circulation."

The new notes will be in circulation from Wednesday 27 February onwards, but this doesn't mean their paper equivalent will immediately disappear: they will be taken out of circulation in the coming months, but it will take two to four years for Northern Irish paper notes to become a think of the past, Donnan said.