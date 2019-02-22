Creating music from garbage

There is a saying that goes "one man's trash is another man's treasure." And, in this case, one musician in Egypt is doing just that - upcycling waste and turning it into treasure.

Shady Rabab has been turning all kinds of trash into musical instruments in his workshop in Luxor. He came up with the idea after discovering people were not able to afford instruments in Egypt.

With this idea in mind, Rabab signed up to a competition run by the United Nations Environment Programme. Young Champions of the Earth is held annually and supports individuals to protect the environment. In 2018, from over 750 applicants, he was selected along with six other finalists by a global jury for their creative, innovative and impactful ideas that offer solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

Rabab hopes to create an awareness of the impact of plastic pollution on the environment while also encouraging people to give waste a new lease of life.

Click on the video above to learn more about this project.