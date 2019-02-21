Maduro will close Venezuela's border with Brazil, considering closing Colombian border

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced he will close the border with Brazil and is considering closing the border with Colombia, ahead of opposition plans to bring in humanitarian aid despite his objection.

Maduro said on TV that the stockpiling of aid for Venezuela in the Colombian border town of Cucuta was a "provocation" and denounced the opposition's plans as a cheap show to undermine his government.

After the Brazilian government pledged to also send aid in, Maduro declared that the Venezuelan government would close the border with Brazil on Thursday night.